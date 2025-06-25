Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNampa

Actions

TRAFFIC ALERT: Major delays reported on I-84 as crews respond to westbound crash

668 (2).jpg
Idaho Transportation Department / 511
668 (2).jpg
Posted

NAMPA, Idaho — Emergency crews are responding to a crash on I-84 Westbound near Exit 38 that has closed multiple lanes and is causing significant traffic delays.

The crash, reported just before 11:30 a.m., is blocking the left shoulder and left lane. Scheduled maintenance work is also simultaneously blocking the right lane, leaving just a single lane open for traffic.

Officials are advising motorists to expect delays or seek alternate routes if possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Nampa reporter Keith Burrell