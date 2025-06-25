TRAFFIC ALERT: Major delays reported on I-84 as crews respond to westbound crash

NAMPA, Idaho — Emergency crews are responding to a crash on I-84 Westbound near Exit 38 that has closed multiple lanes and is causing significant traffic delays.

The crash, reported just before 11:30 a.m., is blocking the left shoulder and left lane. Scheduled maintenance work is also simultaneously blocking the right lane, leaving just a single lane open for traffic.

Officials are advising motorists to expect delays or seek alternate routes if possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.