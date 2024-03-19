Thirty years of inline hockey at the Nampa Rollerdrome

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Rollerdrome's hockey league has been going on for over 30 years. Some players grew up playing here through their youth league and most or all are part of Idaho's competitive travel team.



Youth camps are offered throughout the year and can be found here.

A new travel team was formed last year, the Idaho Grizzlies, thanks to the growth in the valley.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

The Rollerdrome has been a staple of Nampa for over 75 years and home of the Treasure Valley's inline hockey club for over 30 years. As the open skate session winds down at the Nampa Rollerdrome, the nets, sticks, gloves, and pucks get brought out.

With the steady growth in the valley, opportunities for the players have grown as well.

"With the new influx of the population and guys coming from areas that played inline hockey, we formed a new travel team last year called the Idaho Grizzlies," said travel team member Vic Antablian.

Some players have been playing at the Rollerdrome for decades.

"When I first moved out here in 2009 I googled inline hockey and I found this place so a good, what, 15 years now," added Antablian.

"I joined in 1995 and it was the only place in the valley to play roller hockey," said one player. "We've played together so many years, most people, that we know each other as friends so we try not to beat up on each other too much."

Some continue to play after having grown up playing in the Rollerdrome's youth league and camps.

The dedicated group of players sometimes pull double duty and referee other games. The hearts of the players lie with playing hockey with friends.

Another player I spoke with told me that he doesn't even know what most of the players do for a living. But the heart of the club truly lies in its home base, the Nampa Rollerdrome.