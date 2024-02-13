The conversation continues surrounding the proposed concrete batch plant in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Airport Commission met Monday evening to discuss their concerns with the proposed Sunroc concrete batch plant.



The Airport Commission is opposed to the building of the concrete batch plant.

Concerns range from visibility and plexiglass windscreens to rain on concrete dust.

The conversation continues around the proposed construction of a concrete batch plant in Nampa.

This time it's among the Nampa Airport Commission, the immediate neighbors to the north of the proposed site.

"My concern is all the dust that would be kicked up causing visibility problems, the possibility of having to go around, just general safety issues, so I ask that they assure the airport that those safety issues will be addressed," explained Monte Hasl, Nampa Airport Superintendent.

Ultimately, the airport commission disapproves of the concrete batch plant being built.

I ran into some of the people that I met out at the corner of Grays & Victory in my previous coverage, and they were encouraged by the airport commission's concerns with some feeling that the airport is their best, and maybe only, way of stopping the approval process.

"It was encouraging because they had a lot of the same concerns that we have as neighbors and I feel like the Nampa Airport's one of the pride and joys of Nampa. They have the Warhawk, they have the restaurant," said neighbor Renée Kelley.

The committee discussed concerns of visibility, corrosion to aircraft, the view from a potential new terminal, and the effect of the dust on plexiglass windscreens.

Some neighbor's concerns are far more personal than the aesthetics of the area.

"For me personally, I have scarring in my lungs, and putting in this plant will significantly impact air quality in the area and my ability to go outside and work in the yard. It will also impact my ability to play with my neighbors whose little girl has a tracheotomy and she's going to have to deal with the dust that's created from that," says David Paul through tears.

Some are already considering next steps should the plant be approved by planning & zoning.

"Ultimately moving which is really sad because we've lived here for three years and put a ton of blood, sweat, and tears into our house so it would be really sad to feel like we were being pushed out," added Renée.