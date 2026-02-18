Suspected drunk driver crashes into Nampa PD car that was assisting with a crash

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department is pleading with the public to stop drunk driving after one of their patrol cars was struck by a driver who law enforcement alleges was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

According to a social media post, a Nampa Police Department officer was investigating a prior car crash when the suspected drunk driver hit their patrol car.

The officer on the scene was outside their vehicle at the time of the collision. The officer was not injured. The driver, who was arrested and charged with DUI, was also uninjured.

"We said it less than one month ago when another Nampa Police Officer was hit by a drunk driver - PLEASE don’t drive drunk! It is a selfish act that can have life-long effects on your loved ones and the loved ones that you could hurt…or kill." - Nampa Police Department

Idaho State Police are in the process of creating a crash report.

