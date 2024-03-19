Sunroc's appeal denied by Nampa City Council

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa City Council denied the first of two appeals by Sunroc on Monday. The revocation of Sunroc's first conditional use permit was upheld leaving no permit to build a concrete batch plant near the Nampa Airport.



City council voted unanimously to deny Sunroc's appeal.

Another appeal is in process and will be heard by city council at a future date.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Nampa neighbors were cheering as they left city hall after Monday's city council meeting. Nampa city council members heard from Sunroc's attorney and the city's planning and zoning director over the process and order in which work was completed on the site owned by Sunroc just south of the Nampa airport's runway.

Ultimately, city council unanimously voted to deny the appeal of Sunroc and not allow the construction of the concrete batch plant.

Sunroc sent me their statement shortly after the chambers cleared of Nampa neighbors:

"We will continue our efforts to help build the community of Nampa. Every home, road, and building needs affordable concrete. That means we will continue to pursue every possible option."

Outside, one of the residents in attendance was glad that council members heard what the residents were saying.

"They already bought the land, destroyed the land, did demolition. They're fiscally invested in it so they'll stay on it," said one resident.