St. Luke's Nampa unveils COVID-19 memorial

NAMPA, Idaho — Its location inside the courtyard is where patients and loved ones could visit through the windows during the peak of the pandemic — some of those visits were final goodbyes.

Those memories are something hospital staff will be able to remember every time they see this statue.

"It's definitely a surreal feeling looking back at the pictures and photos during COVID time," reflects anaesthesiologist Ryan Mecham. "It brings back some feelings of mourning and anxiety, remembering those who had died during that time and those who were sick and those who had suffered."

The teardrop memorializes those who were lost and the tears shed through the windows. And the heart for the caregivers and physicians dedicated to caring for their patients.

"And now looking back on it, I have a great sense of gratitude for everybody who helped to take care of those who are sick and dying. It was a hard time for everybody," Dr. Mecham said.