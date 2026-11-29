NAMPA, Idaho — The Kuna Rural Fire District (KRFD) shared to social media this Saturday that a fire was reported within an occupied residence.

According to KRFD, a space heater had been knocked over by accident, causing the blaze.

With the help of a neighbor that “[helped] keep the fire at bay] and the fact that it was caught early on, fire crews from Nampa and Kuna were able to put out the structure fire. Their involvement would become the first multi-company response to a structure fire since the district consolidation.

In what KRFD called an “interesting coincidence,” the Treasure Valley Fire District were also participating in a joint training exercise in Kuna when the blaze broke out.

KRFD did not report any injuries as a result of the fire.

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