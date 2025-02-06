Snake River Stampede shifts to June for better experience, 'dirt-side' seats up for auction

NAMPA, Idaho — The Snake River Stampede, one of the nation's top rodeos, is making a significant change after nearly 75 years by moving its event date from July to June. The shift aims to attract more top-tier contestants and provide a better experience for fans.

"We can't expect the top cowboys and top cowgirls as well as the top animal athletes to be in our location when you have that many rodeos to compete with," said Jeff Agenbroad, director of the Snake River Stampede.

To raise funds and boost the event's prize purse, the rodeo will auction offtheir premium "moat seats" to the public for the first time, offering guests an up-close experience. The auctioned seats will bring guests down to eye level with the action on the arena floor, where they can experience the rodeo in an unprecedented way.

"The tickets are right in this area. This is configured differently than it will be for the rodeo. In fact, we'll be approaching the dirt on the arena floor as we stand right here," Agenbroad explained. "The platform that they'll be sitting on will be eye level with the horses in the arena. So you are up close and personal to the cowboys, the cowgirls, the horses, and the bulls."

In addition to enhancing the rodeo experience, Agenbroad believes the changes will have positive economic impacts and reduce competition with other local rodeos, such as the Eagle Rodeo and Meridian Rodeo.

"We have other local rodeos, like the Eagle Rodeo and Meridian Rodeo, around us. Hopefully, moving our dates will attract cowboys to these smaller events as well, and help with the economic impact of the entire community," Agenbroad said.

The new June dates should also provide a more comfortable environment for both spectators and participants, avoiding the triple-digit heat often experienced in July.

"It's really about generating interest, revenue, legacy to promote the Western lifestyle, our youth, and rodeo," Agenbroad concluded.