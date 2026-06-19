Snake River Stampede fall showcases rodeo's safety measures

NAMPA, Idaho — A horse and rider are okay after a scary moment at the Snake River Stampede.

Video shot by Idaho News 6 shows a horse go over sideways in the arena while the rider stays on through the fall.

WATCH | How Snake River Stampede crews prepare for rider and animal safety—

Snake River Stampede fall shows rodeo safety system

Snake River Stampede Director Ed Castledine said the video shows more than a fall. He said it highlights the rodeo's commitment to safety, even in scary moments.

FULL VIDEO OF SNAKE RIVER STAMPEDE HORSE WRECK—

Full video of horse wreck at Snake River Stampede

Castledine helps coordinate the medical side of the Stampede. He said the wreck looked scary, but several things kept it from becoming worse, including the health of the horse and rider and the way they went down.

Part of that protection is the dirt itself. Castledine said the arena surface has to be soft enough to cushion a cowboy or cowgirl when they hit the ground, but firm enough to give animals traction so they do not trip or slip.

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Castledine said crews are also placed around the arena before the ride ever starts. In Thursday’s wreck, he said the team could see the fall happen right in front of them.

He said crews waited for the horse to clear before moving toward the rider. With an equine hospital next door, Stampede leaders say help is close for all competitors, including the animals.

Castledine said the goal is not just to respond quickly after a fall, but to have the right people in the right places before it happens, including trauma doctors.

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