NAMPA, Idaho — According to the Nampa Police Department, a sinkhole has formed at the intersection of Caldwell Blvd. and Orchard.

City of Nampa Crews are currently evaluating the situation, but in the meantime, Orchard is closed at Caldwell Blvd.

If you're driving through the area, expect delays and other impacts as this develops and we'll continue to update you as we learn more.