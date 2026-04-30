Shilo Inn Nampa abruptly shuts down Thursday, second closure in Idaho this week

NAMPA, Idaho — The Shilo Inn in Nampa has closed unexpectedly on Thursday, marking another sudden shutdown for the regional hotel chain.

The closure comes as the company tied to the property is now in Chapter 7 liquidation after a federal bankruptcy court order earlier this month. That order followed missed deadlines in a Chapter 11 reorganization case and directed the company’s assets be turned over to a trustee.

The Nampa shutdown follows a similar sudden closure at a Shilo Inn location in Idaho Falls, according to Local News 8.

No official explanation for the closures has been released. Idaho News 6 has reached out to the hotel for comment, but has not received a response.

This is a developing story. Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

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