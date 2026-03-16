Sewer line break prompts lane closures on SH-55 in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — A ruptured sewer line has forced crews to close "several lanes" on State Highway 55 (SH-55) near Sundance Road, just east of Middleton Road in Nampa, reports the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD).

ITD says that "a contractor struck a high-pressure sewer line during fiber boring operations beneath the highway," which has compromised the road's stability. Crews are currently on scene working to determine the severity of the damage and what repairs will be required. Repairs are expected to last "several days."

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible. Traffic delays can be expected as repair work progresses.

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