Search underway for Justin Wallis, missing from Nampa community reentry center

NAMPA, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction is searching for a Nampa Community Reentry Center resident who walked away from his job in the community Monday morning.

Justin Wallis, 36, was last seen at a job site in Nampa around 6 a.m., according to IDOC.

Wallis is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair. He was wearing tan pants and a black hoodie.

His record includes burglary convictions in Ada County. He was eligible for parole on July 7, 2018, and his sentence was set to be satisfied Jan. 6, 2026.

Anyone with information about Wallis’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.