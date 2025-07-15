Rollover crash limits eastbound traffic on I-84 to two lanes

UPDATE: (9:57 a.m.)

The rollover crash on I-84 eastbound is now clear and all lanes of traffic are open.

A rollover crash on I-84 before the Garrity off-ramp has left eastbound traffic with only two available lanes as authorities work to clear the scene this morning.

Commuters are recommended to stay in the left lanes.

Idaho Transportation Department

I-84 was fully closed for some time this morning.

"Roadway Blocked on I-84 Eastbound near Ada Canyon County Line. 1 Right lane blocked. Activities: consider alternative route, expect delays, use caution." - Idaho Transportation Department

Motorists can expect delays if traveling eastbound on I-84 this morning.