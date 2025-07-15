Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rollover crash limits eastbound traffic on I-84 to two lanes

UPDATE: (9:57 a.m.)

The rollover crash on I-84 eastbound is now clear and all lanes of traffic are open.
A rollover crash on I-84 before the Garrity off-ramp has left eastbound traffic with only two available lanes as authorities work to clear the scene this morning.

Commuters are recommended to stay in the left lanes.

I-84 was fully closed for some time this morning.

"Roadway Blocked on I-84 Eastbound near Ada Canyon County Line. 1 Right lane blocked. Activities: consider alternative route, expect delays, use caution." - Idaho Transportation Department

Motorists can expect delays if traveling eastbound on I-84 this morning.

