ROADS CLOSED: Nampa Police investigating road rage shooting on Midland Blvd

NAMPA, Idaho — First responders in Canyon County are asking drivers to avoid a section of Midland Blvd. in Nampa while they investigate a road rage incident with shots fired.

Nampa Police, Fire, and EMS are on the scene with Midland Blvd. closed between Lake Lowell and Roosevelt. Drivers should expect delays and detour routes.

Nampa Police tell Idaho News 6 they are investigating a potential road rage incident with at least one shot fired. No injuries have been reported.

Police are still investigating. We will update this article as we learn additional information.

