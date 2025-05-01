Road to Texas: NNU Nighthawks aim for lacrosse glory

NAMPA, Idaho — In the sports realm of Northwest Nazarene University (NNU), the Nighthawks lacrosse team is quietly making a name for itself as a powerhouse program. The team is gearing up for the club's national championship tournament in Texas next week.

“It’s a big tournament," said Caleb Johnson, a junior on the team. "It's super electric when you get down there, the environment. Everybody knows why we're there and what you're there to do.”

The Nighthawks, under head coach Tom Blanchard, have secured a repeat league championship, earning them a spot in the national tournament.

"We also want guys who just love the game of lacrosse,” said Blanchard. “You know, any free time that they get, they're out there on the field putting the time in to get better.”

Caleb Johnson, a Vallivue High product, shared his high hopes for their upcoming trip. “That belief we have this year really shows the belief Coach Blanchard has had over the last five years. I mean, a lot of people didn't believe in him and what he said he could do here. And I think it's nice to be able to see him prove people wrong," Johnson said.

A significant milestone has been achieved for lacrosse in Idaho, as NNU has earned full Division II NCAA sanctioning, becoming the first lacrosse program in the state, joining the NCAA's Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference starting next season.

“I’ve been a coach in this area for over 20 years now," Blanchard reflected. "And 20 years ago, we were talking about what it would be like to get NCAA lacrosse to Idaho. I’ve always believed that we’ve had the best lacrosse program in the state. Now, I believe that we are Idaho’s premier lacrosse destination.”

The Nighthawks depart for Texas on Saturday, with games beginning Monday, and you can watch their games here.

