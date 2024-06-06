Renovated BMX track opens soon at Lakeview Park

NAMPA, Idaho — The BMX track at Lakeview Park in Nampa was deteriorating from the weather and general wear, but now the city is preparing to reopen the renovated track with a ribbon cutting at 4 pm on Friday, June 14.

The renovations don't end at general upkeep to existing jumps, the track now features a new jumps course and a newly added pump track, providing users with a great location to enhance their skills before taking on the more gnarly jumps course.

Lakeview Park is located in central Nampa and sits as one of the city's largest parks, with about 44 acres of green space for the public to enjoy.