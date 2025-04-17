Professional Bull Riding returns to Nampa with star rider Ezekiel Mitchell

NAMPA, Idaho — Professional bull rider Ezekiel Mitchell is quickly becoming a household name in the sport, and he'll soon be competing in Nampa as part of the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) tour.

Unlike many in the sport, Mitchell didn't grow up in a rodeo family. His father worked as an equine dentist serving clients across Texas but wasn't involved in rodeos.

"I moved with my mom, and she definitely didn't know," Mitchell explained. "So I got on YouTube and built a barrel in my backyard. But yeah, from the very beginning, it was kind of like, hey, me and YouTube, we're going to try to figure this out."

Nampa marks the penultimate stop on this year's PBR tour and continues a 14-year tradition of hosting the professional bull riders.

The event will once again feature Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donohue's "Man Up" Campaign, which raises awareness about domestic violence prevention. Donohue's initiative was inspired by his experiences working undercover with the FBI.

"I said, all I ever see is domestic violence. It doesn't matter what house or what search warrant I'm on. It's these people, these children, they're so deeply affected by it. And it was really personally impacting me in my life," Donohue shared.

The event showcases compelling stories from both human and animal athletes, including the resilient bovine Ricky Vaughn, who made a comeback from complete blindness.

For Mitchell and many other riders, Nampa feels like a second home.

"The energy is always good over there at the Ford building," Mitchell said. "It's just a really good stop all around. And, I think a lot of us guys enjoy coming here. It kind of, small town USA, but has kind of a big feel. So I think it's, it reminds a lot of us of home."

