Professional Bull Riding is back in Nampa!

It was a Friday full of fun, competition, excitement, and bull riding.

Nampa marks the penultimate stop on this year’s PBR tour and continues a 14-year tradition of hosting the Professional Bull Riders.

“Just the excitement, it’s been a couple of years since we’ve been. Just the excitement of it,” said Savanna Hill, one attendee. “It’s always a good time," Tawna Hampton added.

“Last time I was here, I want to say about 10 years ago,” said Hill, “It was just as big as it is now," Hampton added.

"Other than that, I’ve been watching it locally at the fairs and stuff like that, so it’s fun to come see the big show,” said Hill.

A big show it was. Thirty-eight riders took to the dirt in pursuit of a perfect score of 100. To get there, riders must stay on their bull for eight seconds. If successful, 50 points go to the rider and 50 to the bull, depending on performance.

The crowd packed the house, cheering for their favorite riders and their favorite bulls.

Earlier this week, we spoke with professional bull rider Ezekiel Mitchell, who says Nampa is one of his favorite stops.

“It’s kind of small-town USA, but has kind of a big feel,” Mitchell said. “So I think it reminds a lot of us of home.”

If you missed Friday's competition thats alright, because riders will be back at the Ford Idaho Center on Saturday, April 19th, starting at 6:45 p.m.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.