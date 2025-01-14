"Pretty seamless": Idaho firefighters fighting California fires, despite reports of being denied entry

NAMPA, Idaho — Idaho firefighters are on the front lines in California, despite reports to the contrary over the weekend.

“There was a false story about Oregon, Washington, and Idaho crews being turned away for emissions. That has come to be a false news story,” said Kirk Carpenter, president of the Idaho Fire Chiefs Association.

Although emissions were not on the checklist for firefighters to get into California, a few things certainly were.

“California was very clear that they wanted some specific things to be cared for. That was windshields, tires, and brakes. Those were the three main things that they wanted to ensure that when we arrived for inspection, that those three things were in good, working order,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter noted that some issues with Idaho rigs, such as cracked windshields and small oil leaks, needed to be addressed following the 15-hour journey to Southern California.

Kuna Fire Chief TJ Lawrence said Idaho crews on the ground reported that, overall, things went smoothly, although a few things needed attention after they were allowed in.

“We had one of our engines have an issue with its fuel line. So they built a new fuel line, put it in, and got us on the road,” Lawrence said.

Some restrictions, such as the age of vehicles, that would typically be a concern were lifted.

Despite a couple of minor repairs on some trucks entering the fire zone, Lawrence described the process as “pretty seamless.”

“Some things were identified that needed quick little repairs that they did on-site, which is great,” Lawrence said.