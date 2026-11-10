Power outages in Nampa affecting over 2,300 residents; cause under investigation

NAMPA, Idaho — Multiple power outages in Nampa are affecting over 2,000 residents, according to Idaho Power.

The outage started at around 5:10 p.m. The cause of the outage is under investigation, and estimated restoration is 7:00 p.m.

This is a developing story. Idaho News 6 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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