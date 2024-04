NAMPA, Idaho — UPDATE: Power has been restored to the area.



A power outage is impacting thousands of residents in Nampa and Caldwell. Idaho Power received a report of the outage at 10:27 am, now a crew has been assigned and is on their way to the scene.

According to reports, the outage includes Lakevue Elementary.

Idaho Power estimates that power will be restored to the area by 12:30 pm. More details are available on the Outage Map.