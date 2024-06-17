Potential new nightclub in Downtown Nampa, Nampa PD request it be denied

NAMPA, Idaho — Jorge Perez and Silvia Berrios hope to open a new night club in Downtown Nampa. The Nampa Police Department requested their conditional use permit be denied at the most recent Planning and Zoning meeting.



The department expressed concern over parking being inadequate for the type of venue expecting club goers to use parking lots of other businesses that could lead to parking disputes as well as concerns over emergency vehicle access down 1st St S.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"We want to bring something fun and different, something that we haven't seen here, that's what we're willing to do here," says Silvia Berrios, co-owner of a potential new night club in Downtown Nampa.

Jorge Perez and his wife Silvia Berrios have lived in Nampa for two years and have a decades-long experience running night clubs in San Jose.

"This isn't new to us, we know how to run a bar, we know what kind of music to play," Berrios adds.

Eager to hear when the spot in Nampa will open, Jorge has bands from all across the world ready to visit.

"I've brought a few bands from Tokyo and England to our other bar. I've been texting with them, they're really happy we're going to open something else and they're ready to get out of California," Perez explains.

The couple have been offered a site in Kuna that is ready to have a night club move in, but they tell me they want to stay in Nampa and build from the ground up.

At Tuesday's planning and zoning meeting the Nampa police department recommended the permit be denied; a first for Planning & Zoning chair Ron Van Auker

The department expressed concern over parking being inadequate for the type of venue, expecting club goers to use parking lots of other businesses that could lead to parking disputes. I contacted the police department about their experience with parking disputes and they tell me that they deal with lots of residential and business parking disputes throughout Nampa. NPD also expressed concern over emergency vehicle access.

The city's director of Planning & Zoning pointed out at the most recent Planning & Zoning meeting that that part of town is not required to have their own, off-street parking, although the particular strip does have a few spaces.

For what few parking spaces in front of they building they do have, they already have permission from the building owner to switch from perpendicular parking to angled parking.

That switch would make it easier to get in and out of with the flow of traffic.

NPD also expressed concern over congestion on 1st Street S., a section frequently used by emergency vehicles that could delay response times.

The warehouse is just one block from the city's parking structure. The fire department is also one block away another direction and the police department one block further.

