Police searching for missing Nampa teen

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police are asking for any information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old Juliessa A. Islas-Salido.

She's described as 5'1, 100 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on September 23 when she left during the night without her medication.

She is possibly with an unknown white male who is described as being tall, 16-20 years old, with blond hair and blue eyes. He picked her up in a small black car, although there is no further information on him or the vehicle at this time.

If you have any information contact Nampa PD at (208) 465-2257. Or if you'd like to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers (208) 343-COPS or online.