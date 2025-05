NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police are looking for 49-year-old Joshua S. Cornelius of Nampa, after his family contacted police because they hadn't heard from Cornelius in "a while."

Police say that Cornelius drives a dark blue 2015 Jeep Patriot with Idaho license plate "N0MADIC," and they believe he may have traveled alone to the mountains, but they don't have any additional information on his destination.

Nampa Police Department

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nampa Police at 208-465-2257, option 1.