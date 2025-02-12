Police searching for missing 35-year-old Nampa man

Authorities are currently on the lookout for 35-year-old Reid Cooper of Nampa.

Cooper was last seen leaving a residence in the 1200 block of S. Holly Street on Monday, February 10th at approximately 2 p.m. "He is believed to have left on foot but may have contacted a ride-share," reports Nampa PD.

The 35-year-old is non-verbal and uses sign language to communicate. Reid Cooper has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs roughly 190 pounds, and stands 6'2" tall. He was wearing a black jacket, white tee shirt, and black pants.

If you have any information concerning Reid Cooper's whereabouts, please contact Nampa Police Dispatch at 208-465-2257, and select option #1.