Police search for more victims after Boise man arrested in Nampa child abuse case

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa police say they are looking for possible additional victims after the arrest of a Boise man accused of sending sexual messages to a child through social media.

Police say the investigation began in 2025 after learning about online messages between a 22-year-old Boise man, Adan Salat, and a 12-year-old child from Nampa. Investigators say Salat sent explicit videos and asked the child to send explicit images back. Police say he knew the child’s age and tried to arrange in-person meetings.

During the investigation, police say they found Salat had a pattern of pretending to be a juvenile while communicating with multiple underage girls on different social media platforms, which is why investigators say there may be other victims who have not yet come forward.

According to court records, Salat was already awaiting trial in Ada County for sex-related crimes involving minors at the time of the Nampa case. In November, he pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a minor under 16 and is waiting to be sentenced in that case.

Salat was arrested for the newest charge in Boise on Jan. 2. His bond is set at $1 million.

