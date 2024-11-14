Police-involved shooting in Nampa leaves suspect injured

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police responded to a 911 call around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, after receiving a call about a domestic disturbance involving a man armed with knives in the 4200 block of E. Jasmin Court.

Police say that when officers first arrived, they saw an adult male suspect armed with a knife outside. The suspect quickly ran inside the residence where there were several victims. An officer fired their weapon at the suspect and struck him — police were able to safely get the victims out of the house and then transported the suspect to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

No officers or victims were injured in the shooting, but police say that some of the victims did suffer injuries before Nampa officers arrived.

The shooting is under investigation by the Critical Incident Task Force, comprised of agencies from Canyon and Owyhee Counties and the Idaho State Police. Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.