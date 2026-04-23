Police identify no active threat after responding to report at Nampa school

NAMPA, Idaho — The Canyon County Sheriff's Office has determined there is no "active threat" after responding to a staff report this morning at Victory Charter School.

Police say that at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, CCSO was notified by staff at the charter school of a potential threat to the campus. Deputies responded "immediately" to the school and worked with school administrators to identify those involved.

CCSO said they had interviewed the students allegedly involved, examined potential evidence, and did not find anything that would indicate an active threat.

However, officials say they will continue the investigation, "to determine if further action is warranted."

No further information will be released at this time, CCSO said.

Police are reminding students, families, and community members to always report threats, bullying or other concerning behaviors to ensure that appropriate action is taken.

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