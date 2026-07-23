Police arrest Nampa man wanted for kidnapping out of Nevada

NAMPA, Idaho — A kidnapping suspect wanted out of Nevada is now in the Ada County Jail.

Nampa Police took 26-year-old Keondre Howard into custody after officers around the Treasure Valley spent weeks looking for him.

NPD initially learned he was at a residence off Ruby Court in Nampa earlier this month, but didn’t find him in the home. Officers say they found a gun, backpack, and drugs belonging to Howard in the home, and now believe he was hidden inside a wall during the search. Three other adults were arrested on drug charges at that time.

Then, days later on July 21, NPD received information that Howard was at a hotel off W. Fairview in Boise. Nampa Police Special Enforcement Team and the Boise Police Department Neighborhood Contact Officers were able to find Howard and take him into custody without incident.

Howard is now in the Ada County Jail on several charges, including resisting or obstructing officers, drug trafficking in methamphetamine, and a warrant for kidnapping.

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