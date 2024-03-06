Pinging and ponging at the Nampa Public Library

NAMPA, Idaho — If you’re looking to learn the game or hone your craft, this is the table tennis club for you! Stop by anytime to enjoy the wonderful sport of table tennis and meet fellow enthusiasts! All equipment is provided but feel free to bring your own paddle.



The events hosted by the library also help build community among the staff and library visitors.

In this room of the Nampa Public Library, an unusual library activity is happening. Ping pong tables, amongst the readers and studiers of the library, have become the latest community offering at the local library.

"One of the things we wanted to do was provide an indoor activity during the winter months. It's cold outside, but it's important to stay active. We wanted to do something for our patrons so that they could continue being active," said public service specialist Kristie Coon.

The community space helps some students after school, and some students with school.

"My son takes online school and he needs to get 60 hours of physical education in and I thought this was a great way to bring him out, get him out of the house, and get some exercise in," said parent Stephanie Moss.

"It's been, like, a few years since we've been here, I didn't know they did little events like this like ping pong," added student Mason Moss.

Tuesday was the second ping pong club the library has hosted. While the weather might have kept a few people away, the club is anticipated to be one of the most popular.

"We had a good response, everybody was really excited. We had one older patron say that this was the best time she had in 10 years. She also said she was the ping pong champion of her high school," added Coon.

"Our staff gets along really well, everybody enjoys our programs, everybody is very supportive of our programs. We often have patrons that come to multiple programs, it makes for a really good time to come out to the library," concluded Coon.