Physicians experience waits getting patient records after opening independent practices

NAMPA, Idaho — Dr. Megan Kasper opened an independent practice after Intermountain Health closed Saltzer Health. Saltzer had over 400 patients currently pregnant when the imminent closure was announced.



"My husband said it best, it's not like you can make pregnant women be unpregnant for a couple months while you get your act together."

After that conversation, Dr. Megan Kasper knew that going independent was the right move for her patients. At the time of Saltzer's closure, there were over 400 actively pregnant patients.

"Certainly more patients than practices in the west end of the valley would be able to absorb. Either they would need to go to Boise or potentially risk not being able to get in and be seen."

Despite the closure of Saltzer, Dr. Kasper remains committed to her patients. However, she encountered a significant hurdle in obtaining their medical records efficiently. Transferring records is a challenge in the first place, let alone on the accelerated timeframe left by Intermountain Health.

"What ended up happening with me is the final sign-offs and agreements happened within the last few days before Saltzer shut down. It's about a 4-6 week timeline to get that data transfer done."

Dr. Kasper opened the doors to Grace Women's Health at the beginning of April and has had to request records patient by patient.

"It's been a massive time suck"

The practice is designed to be the vehicle to provide patient care.

"What this turns into, I don't know. The important piece is that the point of this practice is patient care."

