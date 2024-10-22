Phase 2 of the Ustick Road expansion breaks ground

NAMPA, Idaho — As State Highway 16 nears completion, Ustick Road is undergoing lane expansions in Canyon and Ada Counties. Reduced lanes are expected to be open to cars during a majority of construction.



The Ustick Road corridor — around the nearly completed Highway 16 interchange — is undergoing expansions in anticipation for the increasing traffic.

“In 2045, we are expected to have 31,000 cars per day on this road,” said Tom Points with the City of Nampa’s Public Works Department.

On Tuesday the city of Nampa, in partnership with ITD and ACHD, broke ground on the road widening project from Phyllis Canal to Owyhee Storm Road.

The project will transform the current two-lane rural road into a modern, four-lane street complete with sidewalks on each side and the Star Road intersection will expand with traffic lights and crosswalks.

The City of Nampa says they secured the largest grant award from a competitive pool of submitted needs across the state.

“This is one of those really important projects, as I mentioned, that has a very important location connection, underneath the state highway (16) and connects people not only in the area but gets people regionally,” said ITD Program Manager Vincent Trimboli.

As Highway 16 is completed through the rural border areas of Canyon and Ada Counties, multiple expansion phases of Ustick Road have already started or are in the works in the coming years.

Reduced lanes are expected to be open to traffic during a majority of construction.

“Let’s be real, if it weren’t for State Highway 16, we probably wouldn’t be here today. That is such an important project for this valley. I’ve lived my entire life and I don’t think I’ve ever seen a more visionary and essential project that is gonna be a game changer for our valley.” said ACHD Director Ryan Head.