Pedestrian killed in Nampa hit-and-run

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened early on Jan. 21.

At 12:48 a.m., Nampa Dispatch received a call reporting a pedestrian had been struck by a driver on the 300 block of 2nd Street South in Nampa. According to the caller, the driver who struck the pedestrian fled the scene.

The 30-year-old female victim was transported by EMS to a Boise hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The Nampa PD is actively investigating the fatal hit-and-run and is asking for public help. If you were in the area of the crash and have witness information, don't hesitate to get in touch with Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS or leave a tip at www.343cops.com.