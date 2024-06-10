Overnight closures along I-84 start June 10

NAMPA, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department has announced several overnight closures along the I-84 as damaged pavement on the ramps is resurfaced.

The closures will follow the schedule below:



June 10: Garrity Boulevard eastbound on-ramp (Exit 38)

June 11: Garrity Boulevard westbound off-ramp (Exit 38)

June 12: Franklin-Milwaukee outbound ramp (Exit 1A)

To minimize the impact on traffic, ITD will conduct the repairs at night. The closures will take effect at 8 pm and reopen the following morning at 5:30 am.

Traffic control measures will be in place prior to closures.

“A typical pothole patch can last for months to a year. The work we do with this paver will last more than three years. This not only reduces the need for frequent repairs, but also lessens the impact on drivers,” New Meadows Mechanic Randy Smith said.

Drivers are asked to use the Idaho 511 system by phone or online for updated information on the closures. More information on the closures is available on the ITD website.