Online safety resources in Nampa for tweens, teens and adults

Online safety is an ongoing concern across Idaho

Mentorships are pivotal for organizations such as the Boys & Girls Club and Nampa Family Justice Center

"The biggest thing parents should be doing is to have a conversation with their children and be open with them about the risk. That there are predators out there to harm them," said Nampa police Lieutenant Jason Kimball.

Nampa Police are currently using social media to find other potential victims after a Washington state man was recently arrested on suspicion of using the internet to prey on a Nampa child.

Online safety is an ongoing concern across Idaho. Just last year, Idaho Legislature discussed a bill that would require manufacturers of devices to equip phones with filters and create liability for anyone that disabled filters other than parents but ultimately, that bill didn't go anywhere.

I spoke with the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa who told me that every kid should have a trusted adult. The Boys & Girls Club partners with Nampa and Caldwell Police Departments to discuss these topics with kids and staff. The club also has evidence-based programs for tween and teen boys and girls and focuses on mentorship.

Mentorships are also the pivotal point for the Nampa Family Justice Center. The Family Justice Center connects at-risk youths aged 10-17 with case workers to provide support, understanding, and advocacy. Justice Center advocates, mentors, and parents have access to services and materials that help navigate the increasingly digital world.

While access to the greater internet and growth in the valley has increased, police tell me that parents have gotten smarter with online safety for their children.

"They are more aware of, there are things in place with technology to help parents be smarter. But it's important that parents are aware of it, they are putting things in place," added Lt. Kimball.