One person dead, another injured after deadly police shooting in Nampa near Industrial Road

NAMPA, Idaho — One person is dead and another injured after a deadly police shooting in Nampa, reports the Nampa Police Department.

The Nampa Police Department says the shooting happened at 2:03 p.m. near North 21st Street and Industrial Road during a traffic stop involving a suspect with a felony warrant.

Police say the suspect refused commands and "produced a handgun" during the stop, prompting two responding officers to open fire.

The suspect, who was sitting in the passenger seat, died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was struck in the hands, but those injuries are said to not be life-threatening.

No officers were injured.

The Canyon County Critical Incident Task Force (CITF) responded to the incident, and Caldwell Police are investigating the shooting.

