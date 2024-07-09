One dead in accidental shooting at Nampa gun range

NAMPA, Idaho — At 5pm on July 5, officers with the Canyon County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an accidental shooting at the George Nourse Gun Range just south of Nampa.

When CCSO deputies arrived at the range, they found 26-year-old Evan Michael Chase of Nampa who had been shot accidentally in the abdomen.

According to CCSO, a rifle discharged an hit Chase as another man at the range was unloading it.

Life-saving measures were performed, but the victim succumbed to his injury at the scene.

“This was a tragic incident that sadly took the life of a young man over this past Fourth of July weekend,” said Sheriff Kieran Donahue. “My heart goes out to his family and friends. Unfortunately, it also serves as a grim reminder of how deadly firearms can be and why they should always be handled with the utmost care.”

No further information relating to the shooting will be released by police.