NPD begins search for missing woman, asks public for assistance

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police are asking for community aid to locate a missing, endangered woman this Thursday.

According to a social media post from NPD, 36-year-old Amanda's last known contact was from this past weekend during a trip to Goldendale, Washington to see

Here is the description of Amanda that police shared with us:



Hair: Brown

Brown Eyes: Hazel

Hazel Height: 5' 7"

5' 7" Weight: 125

125 Known to drive: White 2021 Mazda CX-5 (Idaho plate: 031725).

Anyone with information on Amanda's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Nampa Dispatch at 208-465-2257 option 1 or the local law enforcement jurisdiction where she is located, or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

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