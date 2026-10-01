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NPD begins search for missing woman, asks public for assistance

NPD begins search for missing woman, asks public for assistance
NPD
NPD begins search for missing woman, asks public for assistance
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NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police are asking for community aid to locate a missing, endangered woman this Thursday.

According to a social media post from NPD, 36-year-old Amanda's last known contact was from this past weekend during a trip to Goldendale, Washington to see

Here is the description of Amanda that police shared with us:

  • Hair: Brown
  • Eyes: Hazel
  • Height: 5' 7"
  • Weight: 125
  • Known to drive: White 2021 Mazda CX-5 (Idaho plate: 031725).

Anyone with information on Amanda's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Nampa Dispatch at 208-465-2257 option 1 or the local law enforcement jurisdiction where she is located, or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

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