Northwest Nazarene University President announces plans to step down

NAMPA, Idaho — Northwest Nazarene University President Joel K. Pearsall announced his plans to retire in the summer of 2025 during a meeting with the board of trustees on Tuesday, June 4.

Pearsall served as NNU's 13th president starting in June of 2015. He is a lifelong member of the Church of the Nazarene and the son of Dr. Kenneth Pearsall, who also served as NNU (then NNC) president between 1973 and 1983.

“President Pearsall’s tenure as NNU’s president will be remembered foremost by his love of God and consistent servant leadership. His wife Nikki’s quiet and steadfast presence has faithfully blessed the NNU campus community by her loving actions,” said Board Chair Zahare, “It has been a tremendous honor to serve alongside them. With overflowing gratitude, we pray God’s richest blessings on them and their family in this next phase of life.”

The Board of Trustees at NNU has approved the hiring of an executive search firm that will work to find potential successors to Pearsall over the next year ahead of the current president's departure.