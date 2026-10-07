NNU opens new training facility supporting athletics, education and faith

NAMPA, Idaho — Northwest Nazarene University cut the ribbon Wednesday on a new indoor training facility designed to support student-athletes’ physical development, education and Christian faith.

The 22,000-square-foot Rob Roberts Training Facility serves NNU’s baseball, softball, and golf programs. It includes an indoor turf infield, six cages, four golf simulators and a dedicated golf performance training center.

The facility is named in honor of Canyon County residents Rob and Nancy Roberts, whose financial support and leadership helped move the project forward.

For baseball coach Joe Schaefer, the additional space allows players to work on different skills at the same time.

“We have 6 cages available. I mean we can have half our roster in here hitting while the other half's out on the field getting things done,” Schaefer said.

Athletic director Paul Rush credited donors who believe in the university’s vision with helping make the facility possible.

He also sees the building as an opportunity to advance two already successful programs.

“Both our softball and baseball teams have been some of the best in the region and some of the best in the nation, and I truly think a facility like this can push them towards winning a national championship,” Rush said.

Beyond competition, Rush said the university wants student-athletes to have an experience that helps them grow in the classroom, with their peers, and in athletics.

Schaefer said his role includes developing players physically while building relationships and supporting their spiritual growth. He sees the facility as another place to connect with athletes as they progress through baseball and their Christian faith.

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