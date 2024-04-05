New public art in downtown Nampa ready to brighten the day of visitors

NAMPA, Idaho — Friday saw the dedication of a new public art installation in Downtown Nampa by Lloyd Square Park by local artist Ken McCall.



The 6-foot tall and 31-foot wide Nampa highlights all there is to know about Nampa.

highlights all there is to know about Nampa. The art install uses material designed to withstand all of Idaho's extreme weather swings.

A digital component has been added to downtown Nampa; self-guided tours of Nampa's murals and historical buildings.

Friday saw the dedication of a new public art installation in Downtown Nampa by Lloyd Square Park. The 6 foot tall and 31 foot wide Nampa highlights all there is to know about Nampa. From Deer Flat and Lake Lowell, to the Hispanic Cultural Center, to the Rollerdrome, and of course, sugar beets.

"I can just see the kids that want their pictures taken here, and you know what, a great place for selfies," said Nampa mayor Debbie Kling.

Artist Ken McCall's work is know around the valley but this one is unique. It's his first time doing a word and was also able to incorporate a personal touch.

"My grandma is June Carrey and she was born in Nampa in 1918. She was the main emphasis in my life and it's really fun to do the full circle to have her be part of one of my pieces," explained McCall.

The art install uses material designed to withstand all of Idaho's extreme weather swings, but the physical Nampa sign isn't the only thing new to Nampa.

A digital component has been added to downtown Nampa. Self-guided tours of Nampa's murals and historical buildings, including one of my favorites, the Nampa Train Depot.

