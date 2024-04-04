New Plymouth student wins Idaho junior duck stamp competition

A talented young artist from New Plymouth, Idaho has won the 2024 Idaho Junior Duck Stamp Art Contest. 17-year-old Hazel Black's rendering of a trumpeter swan impressed viewers across the state, now it's heading to Washington D.C. for the National competition.

The piece is currently on display in the lobby at Jack's Urban Meeting Place (JUMP) in downtown Boise alongside the 12 other winners from various age groups from April 4-6.

The duck stamp raises money for the conservation of public land and the protection of wildlife. All waterfowl hunters over age 16 are required to have a federal duck stamp to hunt legally.

More information on the National Junior Duck Stamp Contest is available on the contest website.