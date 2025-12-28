Neighbors gather at Nampa College Church to celebrate second night of Kwanzaa

NAMPA, Idaho — Holiday celebrations continue across the Treasure Valley as neighbors gathered at Nampa College Church to celebrate Kwanzaa and community through food, song, dance, and storytelling.

Idahoans celebrate night 2 of Kwanzaa at Nampa College Church

Saturday marked the second night of Kwanzaa, a week-long celebration honoring African heritage, culture, and community. Each night between Christmas and New Year’s Day highlights a different value to reflect on and practice. Night two focuses on self-determination — taking pride in who you are and where you come from.

Families came together to share a meal, learn about the holiday, and reflect on its meaning.

“One of the things that’s so special to me about Kwanzaa is that it grounds African Americans in African tradition and culture,” said Shari Baber, Kwanzaa event organizer and founder of Brown Like Me. “With the celebration of Kwanzaa, I get to honor my ancestry and apply those cultural responsibilities to my life today.”

Through her organization, Baber says the celebration has grown into a place of belonging — not just for Black families, but for anyone interested in learning and connecting.

“What makes us unique is that everybody comes out to celebrate Kwanzaa — to learn about it, nurture it, and celebrate culture together,” Baber said.

Once the meal wrapped up, the focus shifted to education. Children gathered around the table display, placing fruit, books, and candles, while learning the meaning behind each symbol used during Kwanzaa celebrations.

“We do a whole education segment that talks about the seven principles of Kwanzaa — why it started, why we celebrate it, and why it’s important for families and communities to acknowledge and celebrate it,” Baber said.

The evening also featured oral storytelling, songs, poetry, and dance, helping bring culture and history to life for attendees of all ages.

“It feels like I’m dancing for my family. I love it — it’s so fun,” said Myna Zahm, a Makatas Dance Team member.

Another dancer, Avery Gunstream, said the sense of community stood out most.

“I definitely like the community aspect,” Gunstream said. “It’s cool to give back to our community while learning more about our culture.”

Kwanzaa also serves as a time to connect generations and honor elders. During Saturday’s celebration, Dr. Vincent Muli Kituku received the Elder Award for his lifelong work uplifting African and African American culture and history.

Kwanzaa continues through New Year’s Eve, celebrating family, unity, and creativity.

