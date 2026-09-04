Neighbor describes scene after Nampa DUI crash involving pregnant woman

NAMPA, Idaho — A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following an August 31 crash involving a pregnant woman at Lake Lowell Avenue and Middleton Road.

Police closed the intersection for an extended investigation after the crash.

WATCH | A neighbor describes the response to a DUI crash and changing traffic at Lake Lowell and Middleton

Morgan Escolme helps her parents at Whistle Farms, the family business located beside the intersection. The farm has been there since 1911.

“It was shut down for quite a long time,” Escolme said.

She said the amount of police activity made it clear this was not an ordinary crash.

The intersection is controlled by stop signs in all four directions, but the two roads carry substantially different amounts of traffic.

Lake Lowell Avenue has two lanes, while Middleton Road has five.

The speed limit on Lake Lowell east of Middleton is 35 miles per hour. Lake Lowell west of the intersection and both directions on Middleton Road have 45-mile-per-hour speed limits.

Escolme said traffic around her family’s farm has increased substantially since she was growing up.

“So you have heavy traffic here now that just hasn’t always been here,” Escolme said.

The City of Nampa says there is no near-term project to install a traffic signal at the intersection.

A broader study of the Middleton Road corridor is expected during fiscal year 2027 or 2028. The study does not represent a current plan to replace the four-way stop with a signal.

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