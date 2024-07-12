Near record turnout for Kenney Chesney concert despite heat wave

NAMPA, Idaho — Thousands gathered from around Idaho to see Kenny Chesney perform at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa on Thursday, July 11 despite the heat wave that continues to move through the Treasure Valley.

According to Andrew Luther, General Manager at the Ford Idaho Center, no attendance record was set on July 11, but the event did break the top five largest events at the venue.

Luther also says that measures taken to curb heat-related issues were successful. There were no medical transports from the event and only minor heat issues were encountered and dealt with on site.