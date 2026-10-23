Nampa's State of the City reveals new grocery store in District 208, honors late Mayor Rick Hogaboam

NAMPA, Idaho — A new grocery store is coming to District 208 next year, Mayor Darl Bruner confirmed during Nampa's State of the City address, though he did not name the company.

Public city documents show an application from Natural Grocers. The permit application identifies the company at 1509 Caldwell Boulevard and lists $1.1 million in work to prepare the space. The city's online portal currently lists that application as pending correction.

The announcement comes as Nampa works to keep up with its growth. Bruner said the city has approximately $168 million in deferred maintenance. A proposed $20 annual vehicle-registration fee would provide dedicated funding for transportation needs in Canyon County's cities and highway districts. If voters approve the measure, Nampa said it could be paving its own streets within three years.

WATCH | Nampa State of the City: New grocery store coming, Hogaboam honored

Nampa State of the City: New grocery store, Hogaboam tributes

Bruner acknowledged that the direction outlined in his address did not begin with him, but continues what Rick Hogaboam had outlined.

"Seventy-two days in office. But he left an action plan. It wasn't totally complete, but what I'm mainly going to talk about tonight," Bruner said.

The address also outlined several ways the city is preserving late Mayor Rick Hogaboam's legacy. The baseball fields nearing completion at Midway Park are now the Hogaboam Fields, where a tree will also be planted in his honor.

Skyview High School's tournament — which brings together Special Olympics athletes from Skyview, Nampa and Columbia High Schools — is now the Rick Hogaboam Memorial Unified Basketball Tournament.

"He had just attended our event a few weeks before his passing, and he enjoyed it, loved it, and he jumped at the chance to come and throw the ball up and join us for the celebration of our students," said Dave Hagan, vice principal at Skyview High School.

Hogaboam's children also receive new opportunities to continue their education. The College of Western Idaho Foundation is offering each child a $1,000 scholarship.

Northwest Nazarene University also made an offer.

"The senior leadership team, faculty and staff, and the entire NNU community, we are delighted to announce a special full tuition scholarship for all of Rick Hogaboam's children should they choose to attend Northwest Nazarene University," said Karen Pearson, vice president for student development at NNU.

"Immediately, we all agreed that that was a wonderful idea. It was just a great way to honor Mayor Hogaboam and what he has meant to the city and the relationship that we had built with him at Northwest Nazarene University," Pearson said.