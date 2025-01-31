Nampa's Pub and Putt offers fun, food, and a family-friendly vibe in downtown

NAMPA, Idaho — One of Nampa’s newest downtown businesses isn't just another bar or restaurant; it's a space where friends can sit and socialize — but also a place where families can enjoy a round of mini golf.

“We bring an element of fun in addition to drinking and eating,” Jennipher said.

“Nampa was picked because the community here is really great, and we've received a lot of support,” she said. “Everyone’s super amped about it. Everybody is everybody’s neighbor. We share a lot of customers with each other, so we get to support each other.”

Last summer, the Nampa City Council approved an ordinance that liquor licenses can only be given to establishments if food is served. While Pub and Putt filed for their license just before the caveat went into effect, they tell me food was always part of the plan.

“We brought the pizza in because of that,” Jennipher said. “I mean, it’s not a bad caveat to the liquor license.”

The city's goal is to create more family-friendly areas in the downtown community — right up Pub and Putt's alley.

“We are family-friendly every day until seven, and then no minors allowed. So we can adhere to the pub aspect of our identity,” she said.

When asked about the thought behind the name Pub and Putt, Jennipher explained, “Well, craft beer is such a huge part of both of our lives. We both have extensive histories. Derek comes from, like, a craft beer background, and he has a 30-year putt-putt rivalry with his wife, Carole. So he kind of brought the two together and created Pub and Putt.”

Housed in a historic building, Pub and Putt is part of downtown Nampa’s revitalization efforts.

“These buildings have been here for like a hundred years, a hundred plus years, which I thought was really interesting,” Jennipher said.

Despite a slow January start, the business has seen rapid growth.

“Like the last two weeks, we’ve seen our growth double itself on a daily basis, which is really great,” Jennipher said.

Looking ahead, the owners envision expanding and offering perks for members.

“We have a lot of members right now and we’re thinking about doing something extra special for them. So like their own bar, their own lounge, their own private area,” Jennipher said.