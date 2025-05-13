Nampa's first female fire captain retires after 21 years of service

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa made history when it appointed its first female fire captain in 2018, Ann Lempesis, and she’s leaving a legacy as she retires. Lempesis, who also holds the distinction of being the first female firefighter in the Nampa Fire Protection District, is ending her career after more than two decades of service in Nampa, paving the way for other women in the field.

On Monday, Lempesis received a heartfelt final dispatch, marking the end of her 35-year career. The dispatch conveyed gratitude from the district and Nampa residents, saying, "From the Nampa Fire Protection District and all the citizens of Nampa, thank you for your 21 years of service. Nampa clearing this final alarm for Nampa Fire Captain Lempesis at 1357 hours."

Lempesis began her career journey as an EMT but quickly realized her passion for the camaraderie and challenges of the fire service. "We're doing so much more than just taking care of people and transporting them to the hospital in an ambulance. The camaraderie that I saw amongst other people in the fire service was something that I loved to see and I wanted to be a part of," she shared.

Captain Lempesis' Battalion Chief Ted Hardy reflected on her work, praised her dedication, and attention to detail. "She was the one that I could count on to make sure that whatever task or job needed to be done, it would be done correctly and quickly," said Hardy.

Lempesis leaves with countless memories, including a particularly joyful dispatch where she delivered a healthy baby. "And that was amazing. It's not very often that you get to deliver a baby and it be healthy. There's obviously complications that can happen. But this happened to be one that she was ready to deliver, and we were right there and we were there to catch him when he came out," Lempesis recounted with pride.

