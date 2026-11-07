Nampa's 2026 Christmas tree: A 28-foot white fir donated by a family who grew it for 24 years

NAMPA, Idaho — Christmas music is on the radio, the days are getting shorter, and Nampa now has its holiday centerpiece.

A 28-foot-tall, 5,000-pound white fir that spent 24 years growing in the front yard of a South Nampa home has been cut down, transported through the city, and installed at the historic train depot downtown.

City forester Adam Mancini says finding the right tree is a year-round effort.

The story of Nampa's 2026 Christmas tree is a personal one for the local family who decided to donate it:

Nampa's 28-foot Christmas tree makes its journey downtown

"I end up, a lot of times, just casing neighborhoods, and I drive through the city sometimes and look at the skyline and look for blue spruce or conifers that are towering over rooftops and other trees, and I try to weave my way through to find them and locate them," Mancini said.

Mancini keeps a running list of potential Christmas trees and approached this year's donor family after spotting the tree.

"I approached this homeowner for this tree, the property owner, and they decided to donate it this year," Mancini said.

The family planted the tree themselves 24 years ago, but as it grew, so did its roots — eventually causing problems near their home.

"They, in fact, told us that if we didn't take the tree this year, they were going to have to cut it down because of the obstruction and being so close to their house and the concern with the root system," Mancini said.

The family declined an on-camera interview, saying the decision to give up the tree was emotional. They have, however, grown a sprout from the tree in a planter so they can keep a piece of it at home.

Moving a tree that size required heavy equipment. Crews lifted the 28-foot fir from the ground and lowered it onto a flatbed truck for a 3.5-mile journey through Nampa to the train depot.

"They were gracious to donate this tree — a little emotional, because there was some sentiment to it," Mancini said.

The tree will undergo repairs for any damage sustained during transport before decorating begins. It will be lit and open to the public on Saturday, Nov. 28 — the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

After the holiday season, the tree will be recycled into Nampa's parks.

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